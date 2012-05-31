Fat Joe Surprised At His Longevity, Discusses DITC Reunion [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Radio One Fest performer Fat Joe continues to make hits after over 15 years in the game, and even he’s surprised that he’s maintained this type of longevity. During his interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” Fat Joe talked about the likelihood of a reunion with his original crew DITC (Diggin’ In The Crates) and making “Pride & Joy” (the “We Are The World” of sex records) with Kanye West.

Hear Fat Joe having some fun on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” and see him shut it down on July 7th at the Radio One Fest in Miami with T.I., Young Jeezy, Wale, Waka Flocka Flame and more! Get tickets and more information right here.

Posted May 31, 2012

