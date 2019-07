Stevie J: “I Wouldn’t Want My Daughters To Date Someone Like Me” [VIDEO]

Stevie J and Joseline confirmed their “open relationship.”

The Love & Hip Hop Atlanta couple stopped by a New York radio station for a very revealing interview. Notable moments include Stevie J admitting that he doesn’t want his daughters to date someone like him and Joseline saying that Stevie J is only good at money and sex.

Watch the interview here:

