Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

UPDATED: 9:00 a.m. ET., April. 13th, 2024

As we’ve come to understand year after year, day after day even, death is unfortunately an inevitable part of life. Still, as much of a fact as that may be, the blow of experiencing loss never gets any easier, nor does reporting on the subject in Black culture.

Rico Wade, co-founder of the famed Dungeon Family production group has passed away. Wade, along with the Organized Noise collective helped create the sound of Atlanta and the south, thus become the force that they are in music today.

Rapper Killer Mike spoke on the passing of Wade on social media, saying “I don’t have the words to express my deep and profound sense of loss. I am Praying for your wife and Children. I am praying for the Wade family. I am praying for us all.

I deeply appreciate your acceptance into The Dungeon Family, mentorship, Friendship and Brotherhood. Idk where I would be without ya’ll.

This is a part of the journey. You told me “It ain’t been hard throughout the journey, it’s been a Journey.” The journey ain’t gonna be the Same Journey with U. Like U say tho Umma “Stay Down on it”……we all are.”

The Dungeon Family originated from Atlanta, Georgia, getting its name from “The Dungeon”, the nickname for the studio where many of the collective’s members first began producing music. It was there, in the humid and dim confines of Rico Wade’s basement, that the seeds for an entirely new genre of Southern hip-hop were sown. At the 1995 Source awards, Andre 3000 may have exclaimed “The South got ​something to ​say,” but it was Organized Noise who provided the soundtrack.

Wade, along with Ray Murray and Sleepy Brown founded The Dungeon Family. The trio introduced a young Andre 3000 and Big Boi to the world with Outkast’s debut album “Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik,” The Goodie Mob, Future and more. The trio also produced a slew of massive hit songs including “Waterfalls,” by R&B group TLC, En Vogue’s “Don’t Let Go,” and multiple songs from their collective including OutKast’s “So Fresh, So Clean.”

The Dungeon Family’s work solidified Atlanta’s reputation as a hotbed for innovative music production. They played a pivotal role in popularizing Southern hip-hop and paved the way for future Atlanta artists and producers.

The significance of the Dungeon Family is not just in the harmony of beats and rhymes but also in their cultural impact. They told the stories and shared the experiences of the South, subsequently altering the perception of Atlanta and Southern music on the world stage. The collective’s legacy continues to inspire new artists and producers who seek to push the boundaries of music and storytelling.

Wade was 52 years old.

