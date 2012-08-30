Oprah Winfrey Is Forbes Highest Paid Celebrity For The 4th Year In A Row

Despite the slow growth of her OWN Network and some financial loses, Oprah is STILL the highest paid celebrity in the world. Oprah has the most money in the bank raking in $165 Million last year.

Forbes has released their annual list of the highest-paid celebrities, and for the fourth year in a row, Oprah Winfrey is in the top slot. Following behind her at a close second is Michael Bay ($160 million) and Steven Spielberg ($130 million).

Here’s Forbes’ list of the top 20 highest-paid celebrities:

1. Oprah Winfrey: $165 mill

2. Michael Bay: $160 mill

3. Steven Spielberg: $130 mill

4. Jerry Bruckheimer: $155 mill

5. Dr. Dre: $110 mill

6. Tyler Perry: $105 mill

7. Howard Stern: $95 mill

8. James Patterson: $94 mill

9. George Lucas: $90 mill

10. Simon Cowell: $90 mill

