Eddie Long’s Wife Vanessa On Sex Abuse Scandal & Divorce Drama: “I Was In The Middle Of A Storm” [VIDEO]

When news broke two years ago that Bishop Eddie Long was being accused of sexual abusing several young men, his wife Vanessa Long eventually filed for divorce. Vanessa would end up withdrawing her divorce petition and until now she’s remained largely silent.

However, Vanessa Long took to the podium recently at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church to explain why she decided to stand by her embattled husband.

Watch what she told New Birth:

Vanessa Long says her husband is a “good man”

RELATED:

View The Eddie Long / Vanessa Long Divorce Papers Here!

Vanessa Long Calls Off Divorce From Bishop Eddie Long, Again

Eddie Long Accuser Blasts Bishop For Trying To Have “Truth” Conference In His Home Country

Eddie Long’s Fifth Accuser Centino Kemp Goes Off On Twitter

Atlanta Christian Rappers IV His Son Go In On Eddie Long & Creflo Dollar

Eddie Long Seeks To Recoup Sex Abuse Settlement Money