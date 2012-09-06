CLOSE
Eddie Long’s Wife Vanessa On Sex Abuse Scandal & Divorce Drama: “I Was In The Middle Of A Storm” [VIDEO]

Vanessa Long by husband Eddie Long’s side as he defends himself against sex abuse allegations (Getty)

When news broke two years ago that Bishop Eddie Long was being accused of sexual abusing several young men, his wife Vanessa Long eventually filed for divorce. Vanessa would end up withdrawing her divorce petition and until now she’s remained largely silent.

However, Vanessa Long took to the podium recently at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church to explain why she decided to stand by her embattled husband.

Watch what she told New Birth:

Vanessa Long says her husband is a “good man”

