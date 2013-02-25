CLOSE
Akon Sued For Possibly Crippling A Man

Singer Akon has landed himself in the middle of a court battle for injuring a concert employee in Alabama. Apparently, the singer stage dove and landed directly on top of the guy.

Matthew Graham is suing Akon saying he was permanently injured while working at Bayfest in 2009 during Akon’s performance. According to Graham, Akon “negligently or wantonly leapt into the overcrowded mass of concertgoers.” Matthew Graham says that when Akon dove into the crowd, he struck him.

Graham alleges he has sustained injuries to his neck, back, knee, and head. The pain was described as severe and permanent which has left him physically disabled. Despite identifying the places he was injured, he has yet to fully detail the extent of his injuries and disability. Matthew Graham is suing for physical pain, mental anguish, lost of wages, and medical expenses. He did not specify an actual amount that he’d being suing for. Graham is also suing Bayfest, Inc. Akon has not commented on the lawsuit at this time.

Source

Week #2: Rihanna Pours It Up to #1 [FREQUENCY NEWS MUSIC CHARTS DECODED]

MC Hammer Tweets About His Arrest In East Bay Area

akon , lawsuit , stagedive

