CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

J. Cole Speaks To Harvard Students About Hip-Hop [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

He started from the bottom in Fayetteville, North Carolina and now J. Cole is addressing students at Harvard University about his journey in hip-hop music.

Roc Nation’s flagship artist spoke to a room full of Harvard students on Tuesday as part of a dissertation on hip-hop called “The Next Move: A Conversation With J. Cole.” Cole talked about being influenced by artists such as Michael Jackson, Kool Moe Dee, and original R&B bad boy Bobby Brown. J. Cole admitted he didn’t know much about Tupac‘s music until his stepfather him to it. Through his introduction to Pac, J. Cole got into other West Coast rappers.

As he’s shared in many of his interviews, J. Cole told the Harvard students that he wanted to be a basketball player in the NBA before deciding to dedicate his time to writing rhymes and making beats. he also gave major props to his mother for her support early in his career.

After J. Cole wrapped up his speaking engagement, he tweeted, “Harvard, that was ill.” He couldn’t contain his excitement about the event and later tweeted, “Lemme stop being cool, THAT SHIT WAS AMAZING. Thanks.”

Check some clips below.

Source

READ MORE HOT MUSIC COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Joey Bada$$ Working With Icons Is Bada$$!!

Jet Mag Editor Throws Shade To Fantasia, Apologizes

Alicia Keys Gushes About Relationship With Swizz Beatz On ‘Master Class’ [VIDEO]

J. Cole Speaks To Harvard Students About Hip-Hop [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Harvard University , j. cole

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close