Superhead on Lil Wayne: “Just Me, You and the Kush.” Did Weezy Violate Probation? [PHOTO]

Superhead posted her affection for Lil Wayne earlier this week in a series of Instagram posts featuring photos of Wayne in the studio.

One photo included the caption: “Just me, you and the Kush.” Hopefully Lil Wayne’s PO isn’t watching…

RELATED:

A Drunk Superhead Tweets The Truth About Lil Wayne, Miscarriage & Her Marriage

Lil Wayne Tweets Response to Pitbull Diss

Pitbull Disses Lil Wayne on “Welcome to Dade County” [AUDIO]

Stevie Wonder Upset with Lil Wayne’s Emmett Till Lyric as Till Family Pens Open Letter to Rapper

Lil Wayne Disses D Wade, Apologizes to LeBron But Doesn’t Deny Smashing Chris Bosh’s Wife [AUDIO]