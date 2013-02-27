CLOSE
Superhead on Lil Wayne: “Just Me, You and the Kush.” Did Weezy Violate Probation? [PHOTO]

Superhead posted her affection for Lil Wayne earlier this week in a series of Instagram posts featuring photos of Wayne in the studio.

One photo included the caption: “Just me, you and the Kush.” Hopefully Lil Wayne’s PO isn’t watching…

