Chamique Holdsclaw’s Anger Sparks Charges!

No not our beloved Chamique! Unfortunately yes the one and the same! According to  TMZ the WNBA phenom and Olympic gold medalist, has finally been hit with criminal charges for allegedly firing a gun at her ex-girlfriend’s car last year. In the event that Chamique is convicted, she could spend 65 years in prison. Guess the former Atlanta Dream team mates converted their relationship into an alleged nightmare!

TMZ broke the story that Holdsclaw was arrested in Atlanta last year for a violent encounter with ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lacy. According to the police report, The former LA Spark star lit into Lacy’s car with a baseball bat and then fired a gun inside the vehicle all while Lacy was sitting  in the driver’s seat.

Tmz is reporting that now, now  Holdsclaw has officially been charged with 6 crimes against The Tulsa Shock player Lacey — including 2 counts of aggravated assault, 1 count of criminal damage in the first degree, 2 counts of criminal damage in the second degree, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. If convicted on all counts, Holdsclaw faces up to 65 years in state prison. Shocking indeed!

Wow, guess Lacey wouldn’t play Chamique in the driveway for her heart! If people want to breakup with you folks, do yourself a favor, and let them! 

 

