Death Before Dishonor: BMF Wives Release Reality Show Trailer [VIDEO]

Still disappointed from the cancellation of rapper Shawty Lo’s All My Babies’ Mamas, reality lovers may be in for a better treat…BMF WIVES. That’s right, Black Mafia Family!
From the late 90s to early 2000 the notorious, Atlanta-based crime organization reigned supreme in the world of hip-hop. Since their indictment on 2005, spectators have been left to lean on people like Bleu DaVinci, Young Jeezy, and Rick Ross for a depiction of the group…until now!
So much for BMF’s Big Meech shutting this show down: “BMF Wives” Reality Show Shut Down By Big Meech
