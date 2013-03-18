Oh wow! They are going to find every reason in the world to keep O.J. Simpson in jail! According to TMZ he is now in trouble with the IRS to the tune of about $580,000!

That is no easy accomplishment. The IRS isn’t playing with Simpson! They’ve already placed liens against his properties. So now the question is, how would he have ever been able to pay that back if he wasn’t in jail, let alone pay all of it back to the IRS from behind bars. Not looking to swell for “The Juice” is it?

Juiced! OJ’s IRS Woes Mount! was originally published on theurbandaily.com