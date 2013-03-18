Beyonce Warns “Bow Down, I Been On” [NEW MUSIC]

Beyonce reverts back to her alter ego Sasha Fierce on her bold new track, “Bow Down, I Been On.” The Hit-Boy produced track finds the Super Bowl halftime show champ in decidedly Sasha Fierce form as she sings down to an imaginary (or not so) nemesis:

“I took some time to live my life, but don’t think I’m just his little wife,” Mrs. Carter sings defiantly. “Don’t get it twisted, get it twisted, this my sh-t, bow down b-tches.”

The song’s second act is a sinister chopped-and-screwed soliloquy called “I Been On” where she gives shout outs to Houston rap legends Willie D and Pimp C and says she’d sneak to listen to UGK.

Listen and tell us what you think: text BEYONCE to 85620!

RELATED:

Beyonce Covers SHAPE Magazine And Talks About Her 57 Pound Weight Loss [PHOTO]

Who Gave Blue Ivy Carter Her First Kiss? [VIDEO]

Beyonce Wins Grammy Award for “Love on Top” [PHOTOS]

Beyonce Rocks Super Bowl Halftime Show! [VIDEO]

Beyonce Addresses Inauguration Controversy & Sings National Anthem Live [VIDEO]