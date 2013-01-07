Cynthia Bailey & Peter Thomas To Release Relationship Book [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Cynthia Bailey and Peter Thomas from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” talk about their forthcoming relationship book, renewing their vows in Anguilla, why they won’t be having kids and more.

