Cynthia Bailey & Peter Thomas To Release Relationship Book [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

4th Annual "This Christmas" GalaCynthia Bailey and Peter Thomas from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” talk about their forthcoming relationship book, renewing their vows in Anguilla, why they won’t be having kids and more.

