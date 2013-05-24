We knew something strange was up with Jennifer Hudson and her fiance David Otunga! Gary Wit Da Tea from the “Rickey Smiley Morning Show” reveals some very interesting news as to why Jennifer hasn’t married her attorney-turned-wrestler-baby-daddy David.

Get “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Find out below what Jennifer’s new obsession is and make sure you tune in daily to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10am EST!

RELATED: Why Jennifer Hudson & David Otunga’s Relationship May Be Over [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Jennifer Hudson’s Fiance David Otunga On How She Pursued Him [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Jennifer Hudson Shows Off Her Abs On Twitter

Is This Why Jennifer Hudson Hasn’t Married David Otunga? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com