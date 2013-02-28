CLOSE
Kevin Hart To Host ‘SNL’: “This Is Huge For Me” [VIDEO]

After yucking it up at the VMAs comedian Kevin Hart is taking on a what he considers to be an even bigger task–co-costing “Saturday Night Live.”

In the video below the tall (by Starbucks standards) actor spoke with EW about this weekend’s appearance, shared what he’s had to deal with behind the scenes and what his favorite ‘SNL’ sketch is.

