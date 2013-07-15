CLOSE
Exclusives
HomeExclusives

Young Scooter Speaks from Jail [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

0 reads
Leave a comment
Young Scooter's mug shot (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

Young Scooter’s mug shot (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Young Scooter called in to Hot 107.9 from the DeKalb County Jail and spoke to DJ Scream and Hoodrich Radio. The ATL rapper told Scream he’s expecting to be released from jail in 60 days or less.

Scooter also spoke about his upcoming mixtape From the Cellblock to Your Block as well as Trayvon Martin and George Zimmerman being found not guilty of Martin’s death.

Listen to the exclusive:

Gucci Mane’s Many Mugshots
15 photos

RELATED:

Young Scooter Also in Jail, Reportedly Gucci Mane’s Cellmate

Man Shot & Killed on I-20 Allegedly a Rapper/Music Executive Affiliated with Future, Rick Ross [VIDEO]

Young Scooter Ft. Birdman, Rick Ross & Gucci Mane – “Colombia (Remix)” [AUDIO]

Gucci Mane Indicted on Aggravated Assault Charges

Parents Outraged That Gucci Mane Was Allowed to Speak at School’s Career Day [VIDEO]

Brick Squad , Dj Scream , From the Cellblock to Your Block , future , Gucci Mane , Hoodrich , Hoodrich radio , Young Scooter

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close