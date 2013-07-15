Young Scooter Speaks from Jail [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Young Scooter called in to Hot 107.9 from the DeKalb County Jail and spoke to DJ Scream and Hoodrich Radio. The ATL rapper told Scream he’s expecting to be released from jail in 60 days or less.

Scooter also spoke about his upcoming mixtape From the Cellblock to Your Block as well as Trayvon Martin and George Zimmerman being found not guilty of Martin’s death.

Listen to the exclusive:

