CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kat Stacks Instagrams Pics of New Butt Implants [PHOTOS]

1 reads
Leave a comment

kat-stacks

Kat Stacks is back to her Twitter thuggin’ days but rather than defend her promiscuous ways, she’s defending her new booty. Kat recently tweeted about surgery and left her fans followers wondering what in the world the WorldStar Hip Hop model could be referring to-that is, until she debuted her new cakes to  the world.

Check out Kat Stacks new cakes and tell us if you think they’re sexy or sloppy.

kat-stacks-1

Kat Stacks Instagrams Pics of New Butt Implants [PHOTOS] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

butt implants , Instagram , Kat Stacks , new butt , twitter

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close