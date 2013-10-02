CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Juicy Sings “Hot Boys” By Missy Elliot [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Juicy 2012 (2)

Juicy is singing “Hot Boys” by Missy Elliot in her Song Of The Week. Listen to her in the audio as she gets some background vocal help from Luenell!

Juicy Sings “Hot Boys” By Missy Elliot [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

