After putting out several successful singles, B.o.B prepares fans for his upcoming album “Underground Luxury” with a sneak peek at the tracklist. The album features Future, Chris Brown, 2 Chainz and a few other notable artists as well. “Underground Luxury” is scheduled to hit shelves on December 17.
Check out the tracklist below.
1. “All I Want”
2. “One Day”
3. “Paper Route”
4. “Ready” (feat. Future)
5. “Throwback” (feat. Chris Brown)
6. “Back Me Up”
7. “Coastline”
8. “Wide Open”
9. “FlyMuthaF**ka”
10. “HeadBand” (feat. 2 Chainz)
11. “John Doe” (feat. Priscilla Renea)
12. “Cranberry Moon Walk” (feat. Mike Fresh)
13. “Nobody Told Me”
14. “Forever”
15. “We Still in This Bitch” (feat. T.I. & Juicy J)
Follow @briaeffinsimone Follow @TheUrbanDaily
READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:
Chilli Launches Cyber-Bullying Petition After Rumors About Son’s Sexuality Surface
Congratulations: Chris Bosh And Wife Welcome New Baby Girl
[BREAKING NEWS] Westfield Garden State Plaza Mall NJ: Gunman Fired Shots Inside Mall
Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!
TRACKLISTING: B.o.B Teams Up With Big Names On ‘Underground Luxury’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com