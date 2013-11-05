TRACKLISTING: B.o.B Teams Up With Big Names On ‘Underground Luxury’

After putting out several successful singles, B.o.B prepares fans for his upcoming album “Underground Luxury” with a sneak peek at the tracklist. The album features Future, Chris Brown, 2 Chainz and a few other notable artists as well. “Underground Luxury” is scheduled to hit shelves on December 17.

Check out the tracklist below.

1. “All I Want”

2. “One Day”

3. “Paper Route”

4. “Ready” (feat. Future)

5. “Throwback” (feat. Chris Brown)

6. “Back Me Up”

7. “Coastline”

8. “Wide Open”

9. “FlyMuthaF**ka”

10. “HeadBand” (feat. 2 Chainz)

11. “John Doe” (feat. Priscilla Renea)

12. “Cranberry Moon Walk” (feat. Mike Fresh)

13. “Nobody Told Me”

14. “Forever”

15. “We Still in This Bitch” (feat. T.I. & Juicy J)

Bria Feliu Posted November 5, 2013

