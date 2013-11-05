Why Your Vote Today May Affect Future Presidential Races

Thinking of sitting out Election Day 2013 because there are no presidential candidates on the ballot? Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed knows at least one reason why you shouldn’t, even if all you care about is who lives in the White House.

The results of local races is “where our bench comes from, it’s where the future leaders of our party come from,” he explained this morning on ”NewsOne Now,” with Roland Martin.

“Voting is a habit,” Mayor Reed also stated, “so if we want to keep having the kind of success we are having at the national level — re-electing presidents, electing presidents — we need strong grassroots participation.”

Hear what else he said below, about voting, as well as about the deal to keep the Falcons in Atlanta.

