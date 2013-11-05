CLOSE
Kerry Washington’s Husband Cut From San Francisco 49ers

This is not the type of news you want to get if you are rumored to be having a baby.

 

 

NFL player Nnamdi Asomugha received the axe from the San Francisco 49ers. According to various reports, the 49ers  waived Asomugha’s contract. The coaching staff is thinking of going in another direction.

Since entering the NFL in 2003, Nnamdi has made a mark in football. He’s posted numbers playing on the teams of the Philadelphia Eagles and the Oakland Raiders. After leaving the Eagles, Asomugha signed a one year deal with the 49ers and since that hasn’t panned out, he’ll get paid what he’s owed and be asked to leave.

While that isn’t great news, there is still a possibility he could be picked up by another team. We hope so because Olivia Pope is used to fixing bad situations, nor helping grown men find jobs after their sports careers are done.b Well, at least he gets Kerry Washington to go home to.

04.16.19
