Khandi Alexander To Play Olivia Pope’s Mother On “Scandal”

“Scandal” fans rejoice!  The Pope family has been expanded with the addition of actress Khandi Alexander, who will play Liv’s mom, Maya Lewis.  Alexander is no stranger to primetime; the talented actress was recently seen on the HBO drama “Treme” (2010-2012),  and was a series regular on “CSI: Miami” as Dr. Alexx Woods from 2002-2009.

“Scandal” has left a trail of breadcrumbs regarding Mama Pope since the start of this season with hints that Olivia’s mother and her husband Eli Pope had the less than ideal marriage.  In last week’s episode, Jake and Huck revealed that Fitz may have been responsible for the plane crash that killed Mama Pope.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Alexander will be featured in flashbacks with Olivia as little girl.  Tony Goldwyn (Fitz) shared more details on Liv and her mother’s relationship: “”You can only imagine what that would be like to find out that your mother did not die in the way that you thought she died, in terms of it being a willful act. It’s surreal for Olivia.  The audience can imagine what that must be like to find out that your mother was murdered along with hundreds of other people. So the fact that her father was behind it is incomprehensible. It’s going to really complicate [Olivia and Rowan’s relationship] because Rowan remains a very dangerous person.”

Khandi Alexander To Play Olivia Pope’s Mother On “Scandal” was originally published on theurbandaily.com

