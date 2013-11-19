Arsenio Hall Reveals The “Coming To America” Sequel Storyline [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Arsenio Hall is back on ”The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” talking about a great line up of people set to come on his show, including the one and only, Eddie Murphy. Could these two be back on the big screen together again? Listen to the audio to hear Arsenio reveal “The Coming To America” sequel storyline everyone has been waiting for!

Posted November 19, 2013

