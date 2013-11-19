CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Arsenio Hall Reveals The “Coming To America” Sequel Storyline [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Arsenio Hall is back on ”The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” talking about a great line up of people set to come on his show, including the one and only, Eddie Murphy. Could these two be back on the big screen together again? Listen to the audio to hear Arsenio reveal “The Coming To America” sequel storyline everyone has been waiting for!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am for more hot interviews, and catch up on past conversations right here.

Arsenio Hall Reveals The “Coming To America” Sequel Storyline [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

