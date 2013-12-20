CLOSE
ATL
HomeATL

Michigan State Invites Rich Homie Quan to the Rose Bowl

0 reads
Leave a comment

Rich Homie Quan BET Hip Hop Awards

The Michigan State Spartans love Rich Homie Quan, so much so that they’ve invited the ATL rapper to the Rose Bowl.

The football team’s victory anthem throughout the 2013 season has been Rich Homie Quan’s “Type of Way,” largely because cornerback Darqueze Dennard, who grew up in Georgia like Quan, urged teammates to listen to the track.

“Type of Way” became so popular in the Michigan State locker room that head coach Mark Dantonio gave a shout-out to the rapper after the Spartans’ Big Ten upset title game win over undefeated Ohio State.

A plan is reportedly in place to get Rich Homie Quan to Pasadena, California for Michigan State’s Rose Bowl game against Stanford. Word is Quan was honored to be asked to join the team, and he’s even requested a No. 31 jersey, the number Dennard wears, if he makes the trip to California.

Read more here.

RELATED:

August Alsina Teams Up With Rich Homie Quan To Find Their ‘Ghetto’ Female [VIDEO]

Jeezy And Meek Mill Hop On Rich Homie Quan’s ‘Some Type of Way (Remix)’ [NEW MUSIC]

Rich Homie Quan: Do Future Comparisons Make Him Feel Some “Type Of Way”? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Which Label is Rich Homie Quan Signing With? [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

DJ Drama Brings Out Meek Mill, Rich Homie Quan & Roscoe Dash at Birthday Bash [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 18 [PHOTOS]
33 photos
Darqueze Dennard , Michigan State , Michigan State Invites Rich Homie Quan to the Rose Bowl , Michigan State Spartans , Pasadena , Rich Homie Quan , Rose Bowl , Spartans , Stanford , Type of Way

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close