Michigan State Invites Rich Homie Quan to the Rose Bowl

The Michigan State Spartans love Rich Homie Quan, so much so that they’ve invited the ATL rapper to the Rose Bowl.

The football team’s victory anthem throughout the 2013 season has been Rich Homie Quan’s “Type of Way,” largely because cornerback Darqueze Dennard, who grew up in Georgia like Quan, urged teammates to listen to the track.

“Type of Way” became so popular in the Michigan State locker room that head coach Mark Dantonio gave a shout-out to the rapper after the Spartans’ Big Ten upset title game win over undefeated Ohio State.

A plan is reportedly in place to get Rich Homie Quan to Pasadena, California for Michigan State’s Rose Bowl game against Stanford. Word is Quan was honored to be asked to join the team, and he’s even requested a No. 31 jersey, the number Dennard wears, if he makes the trip to California.

