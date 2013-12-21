President Obama Gives Sasha & Malia Dating Advice

President Obama isn’t too worried about Sasha and Malia’s dating life because, as he puts it, “I’ve got men with guns following them around all the time.”

“This is the main reason I ran for re-election,” the Commander in Chief joked during a sit down interview with talk show host Steve Harvey last week. “You know I’m going to have them covered for most of high school.”

On a more serious note, the President said his 15 and 12-year-old daughters are “very sensible.”

“They’re doing great, but they grow up so fast,” he shared. “What I’ve told them before is, as long as that young man is showing you respect, and is kind to you, then I’m not going to be hovering over every second.”

He added, “I think it’s intimidating enough to be asking out the daughter of the president without me adding to that intimidation factor.”

