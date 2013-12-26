Jesse Jackson Demands Meeting With A&E After Reality Star’s Racist Comments

“Duck Dynasty” star Phil Robertson really stepped in some mess when he made comments to GQ Magazine stating he believed Black people were happier before the Civil Rights movement. The comments were so controversial that A&E, the channel that airs “Duck Dynasty,” suspended Robertson. However, people are coming to Robertson’s defense citing speech. THe debate over whether Robertson should remain suspended or be reinstated has taken over the internet and now Rev. Jesse Jackson is throwing his two cents in.

Rev. Jesse Jackson was so angry about Phil Robertson’s comments, he compared them to the actions of the bus driver who demanded Rosa Parks relinquish her seat in the front of the bus to a white passenger. Jackson stated, “These statements uttered by Robertson are more offensive than the bus driver in Montgomery, Alabama, more than 59 years ago.”

Jackson went on to say, “At least the bus driver, who ordered Rosa Parks to surrender her seat to a white person, was following state law. Robertson’s statements were uttered freely and openly without cover of the law, within a context of what he seemed to believe was ‘white privilege.’”

Rev. Jesse Jackson is demanding a meeting with the top executives at the A&E channel to make sure they uphold Phil Robertson’s suspension. He also wants a meeting with some executives of Cracker Barrel. They are continuing to support Robertson. Jackson is so serious about this meeting that he set a deadline for the companies to agree to the sit down. There is no word on whether they will actually honor Jackson’s request.

What do you think about Rev. Jesse Jackson’s actions? Is the cause worth the trouble or should he get bigger problems?

