CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

SMH! George Zimmerman Fight Is Back On & All Profits Promised To Trayvon Martin Foundation

0 reads
Leave a comment

This George Zimmerman fight madness is back in effect. According to sources, a new promoter has taken over the controversial boxing event and he promises a bloodier match and support to the Trayvon Martin Foundation.

TMZ reports an online streaming service called FilmOn.com says it secured the rights to a Zimmerman fight. The news comes just one day after original promoter Damon Feldman pulled out due to threats made against his children.

MUST READ: Roland Martin Gives Zimmerman Some Much-Needed Advice: “Sit Your A** Down’ [EXCLUSIVE]

“FilmOn says it’s gonna give the public what it wants — blood — and tells us DMX is out as the challenger because ‘much bigger names than DMX’ want in,” the site reports. “The owner of FilmOn, Alki David, tells TMZ … the fight will no longer be a celebrity boxing match… ‘this is going to be like Fight Club … a very bloody event.’”

Alki adds that the match will go down on March 15 at a secret location and all profits will go to the Trayvon Martin Foundation.

For all those opposed to this shameful exploitation of George Zimmeraman’s “fame,” there’s still time to demand another cancellation. TMZ reports the new promoter is still in negotiations to buy full rights from Feldman. In short, no paperwork has been signed. A news conference with further details is scheduled for Tuesday.

MUST READ: Reverend Al Sharpton’s Statement Helped Me See I Was Exploiting Zimmerman’s ‘Fame’

It may be time to pull out my old picket sign from July 13, 2013.

RELATED STORIES

George Zimmerman Wants To Fight Kanye Because He Attacks ‘Defenseless People’ & We’re Like…Sit Down

*UPDATE* DMX Accepts Fight With George Zimmerman

Check Out This Gallery

SMH! George Zimmerman Fight Is Back On & All Profits Promised To Trayvon Martin Foundation was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

DMX , George Zimmerman , the game , trayvon martin

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close