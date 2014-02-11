SMH! George Zimmerman Fight Is Back On & All Profits Promised To Trayvon Martin Foundation

This George Zimmerman fight madness is back in effect. According to sources, a new promoter has taken over the controversial boxing event and he promises a bloodier match and support to the Trayvon Martin Foundation.

TMZ reports an online streaming service called FilmOn.com says it secured the rights to a Zimmerman fight. The news comes just one day after original promoter Damon Feldman pulled out due to threats made against his children.

“FilmOn says it’s gonna give the public what it wants — blood — and tells us DMX is out as the challenger because ‘much bigger names than DMX’ want in,” the site reports. “The owner of FilmOn, Alki David, tells TMZ … the fight will no longer be a celebrity boxing match… ‘this is going to be like Fight Club … a very bloody event.’”

Alki adds that the match will go down on March 15 at a secret location and all profits will go to the Trayvon Martin Foundation.

For all those opposed to this shameful exploitation of George Zimmeraman’s “fame,” there’s still time to demand another cancellation. TMZ reports the new promoter is still in negotiations to buy full rights from Feldman. In short, no paperwork has been signed. A news conference with further details is scheduled for Tuesday.

It may be time to pull out my old picket sign from July 13, 2013.

