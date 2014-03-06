CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home

Do Diddy & Cassie Have A Sex Tape? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

It was recently rumored Diddy popped the question to Cassie. Turns out they might’ve been working on a sex tape, instead of a wedding. Listen to the audio player to find out. Plus, hear more Front Page News on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”!

RELATED: Did Diddy Propose To Cassie?

RELATED: When Will Cassie Give It Up? Sub Tweets Diddy

RELATED: Why Cassie Will Never Leave Diddy

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Do Diddy & Cassie Have A Sex Tape? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Front Page News

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close