CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Madea Film Could Cost Tyler Perry Big Bucks

0 reads
Leave a comment

Writer/director Tyler Perry has some new drama on his hands. A woman has filed a lawsuit against the movie mogul claiming he stole her idea for the film “Madea Gets A Job.”

According to Georgia legal documents, a woman named Lisa Daniels filed a civil action suit against Tyler Perry for theft of a literary piece and/or play. Daniels stated in the handwritten documents, ““I was the sole creator of a literary piece ”Madea Gets A Job,” and this literary piece was featured in the form of a Tyler Perry play. This play had the same title that my play had, and this play had similar themes as my play.”

Daniels went on to explain that she handwrote civil case because of her unsavory financial situation. She claims her poverty won’t allow her to file her case the way the Fulton County Court system requires. The 47-year-old woman says her monthly income is paltry $569. Lisa Daniels is seeking no less than forty percent of revenue from the film.

Tyler Perry has not responded to the lawsuit as of yet.

Source

READ MORE HOT GOSSIP ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Lindsay Lohan’s Antics Annoy Oprah To The Point Of Cussing [VIDEO]

Lamar’s Alleged Unpaid Drug Dealers Blamed For The Khloe And Lamar “Jewelry Heist”

BBW LA Drama: Jackie Christie’s Daughter Claims Draya’s Man Is In The Closet [TWEETS]

Madea Film Could Cost Tyler Perry Big Bucks was originally published on theurbandaily.com

lawsuit , Lisa Daniels , Madea , movie , Script , Tyler Perry

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close