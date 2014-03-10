Gary With Da Tea is reporting Lupita Nyong’o‘s Oscar award might be recalled. Although this has never been heard of before, Gary reports this is what’s swirling around in gossip news. Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to find out the crazy reason for the Oscars allegedly wanting their award back!

Is Lupita Nyong'o's Oscar Being Recalled? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com