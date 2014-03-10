CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Is Lupita Nyong’o's Oscar Being Recalled? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Lupita Nyong'o

Gary With Da Tea is reporting Lupita Nyong’o‘s Oscar award might be recalled. Although this has never been heard of before, Gary reports this is what’s swirling around in gossip news. Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to find out the crazy reason for the Oscars allegedly wanting their award back!

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

Is Lupita Nyong'o's Oscar Being Recalled? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

