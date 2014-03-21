CLOSE
Terry Crews On Making His Marriage Last 25 Years [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Staying very active in Hollywood, Terry Crews still finds time to balance having a wife, five kids, and a grandchild. He talks to The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” in this exclusive interview about his long history with his wife before fame. In addition, hear Terry talk about his new book and his character in” Single Mom’s Club” in the audio player. 

RELATED: Terry Crews Explains Why He Wants To Play Radio Raheem [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Nia Long Stars In Tyler Perry’s “The Single Moms Club” [TRAILER]

RELATED: Is Tyler Perry Creating Black Hollywood In Atlanta? [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

