Ludacris has been going through a custody battle for some time now, but Gary With Da Tea says it might be over. Listen to Gary’s Tea to hear the agreement the court came to that didn’t work out in Luda’s favor.

How Ludacris’ Custody Battle Back Fired On Him [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com