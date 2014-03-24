CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home

How Ludacris’ Custody Battle Back Fired On Him [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Ludacris has been going through a custody battle for some time now, but Gary With Da Tea  says it might be over. Listen to Gary’s Tea to hear the agreement the court came to that didn’t work out in Luda’s favor.

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

RELATED: Is Ludacris’ Girlfriend Eudoxie Humiliated By His Side Baby? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Is Ludacris Lying About His Income? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Ludacris Flips The Script On Baby Mama & Asks HER For Child Support

Ludacris & Eudoxie Step Out Together at “Ride Along” Premiere [PHOTOS]
7 photos

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

How Ludacris’ Custody Battle Back Fired On Him [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Gary With Da Tea , Gary's Tea , Ludacris , Ludacris custody battle , Ludacris side baby

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close