Wale Drops Lotus Flower Bomb On Twitter Troll At Wrestling Match [UPDATE]

While recent headlines sound almost too crazy to be true, this is not an April Fool’s joke. According to reports by Missinfo and our friends at TheSmokingSection, Maybach Music rapper Wale allegedly laid the smack down on a dude trolling him on Twitter at a wrestling match.

The “Lotus Flower Bomb” rapper was in attendance at WWE’s “Monday Night Raw” in his hometown of D.C. when a fellow wrestling fan began to talk sideways about him on Twitter.

“Did wale just walk by me!? Nahhh b he better come collect this fade,” wrote a man calling himself Side Show Joe. “You at Monday night raw f*ckboy? Come see me in the ring and catch this stunner.”

After a series of increasingly disrespectful Tweets, Wale found the Tweeter and allegedly laid hands on him. This brief cellphone video captured some of the scrum, but there is no evidence of a punch.

Wale told his side of the story to MTV.com:

“It was just a dude that was like, ‘I’mma kick your ass. I better not see you here,’” the rapper said. “I was like, ‘Yo, is this you?’ And one thing lead to another, and I just kind of mushed him a little bit…Honestly, if there wasn’t kids right there, it would have went a little bit differently, but I just wanted to be conscious of them. It’s not to say it was the right decision. But in the moment, you know.”

This is not the first time Wale has confronted someone speaking greasy about him at an event. In February of 2013 Folarin got into a verbal tussle with Raptors announcer Matt Devlin during a game against The Wizards. Devlin referred to Wale as a “local” rapper after he heckled one of the Raptors players and that he was “Not Drake, that’s for sure.” Wale approached the announcer and invited him to come get this work.

Wale also got into a Twitter beef with Jennifer Hudson’s fiancee and called a Complex magazine editor and screamed on the publication for being left off their Best Albums of 2013 list.

Jerry L. Barrow, Senior Editor Posted April 1, 2014

