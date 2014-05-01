John Boyega is about to become a very big deal now that he’s been selected for 2015′s “Star Wars: Episode VII.” But our very own Headkrack was showing him love back in 2011 during his promo run for the film “Attack the Block.”

Follow @RickeySmiley

Watch Headkrack talk to John Boyega about the London streets, bad British accents and more in this video.

Click here to get more from Headkrack, and catch him weekday mornings from 6-10 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

John Boyega From “Star Wars: Episode VII” Is Black, British & On The Block [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Headkrack Posted May 1, 2014

Also On Hot 107.9: