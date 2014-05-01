CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
John Boyega From “Star Wars: Episode VII” Is Black, British & On The Block [VIDEO]

John Boyega is about to become a very big deal now that he’s been selected for 2015′s “Star Wars: Episode VII.” But our very own Headkrack was showing him love back in 2011 during his promo run for the film “Attack the Block.”

Watch Headkrack talk to John Boyega about the London streets, bad British accents and more in this video.

