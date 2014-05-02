Tia Mowry-Hardrict doesn’t tweet for free and she wants her money!

MUST READ: Twitter Celebrates #BlackWomanAppreciationDay & Offers A Rare Dose Of Happiness

The “Sister Sister” actress filed a massive lawsuit this week after a Twitter deal gone wrong. According to TMZ, Tia made several deals to post sponsored tweets for certain companies, and she was expecting to make a whopping $108,000 profit. However, the agent she hired to handle the business allegedly took more than the 10 percent commission they agreed on.

According to the legal documents, the 35-year-old star claims the agent stole more than half of the tweet-deal cash. Now, she’s suing to get it back!

MUST READ: Congrats Tia Mowry-Hardrict! Nickelodeon Orders A Second Season Of ‘Instant Mom’

Tia is asking for $60,000 in lost funds and another $120K in punitive damages.

Get your money, girl!

RELATED STORIES

Tia Mowry-Hardrict Wants To Film A ‘Sister, Sister’ Movie & We’re All For It

Tia Mowry Is A Liar Who Can’t Cook On Nickelodeon’s ‘Instant Mom’![EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Check Out This Gallery

Tia Mowry-Hardrict Files Massive Lawsuit After Twitter Deal Gone Wrong was originally published on hellobeautiful.com