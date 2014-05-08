Kelly Price On ‘R&B Divas’ Fallout: There Were A Lot Of Regretful Moments’ [EXCLUSIVE]

Entertainment News
| 05.08.14
Leave a comment
Dismiss

“Friend Of Mine,” “As We Lay,” “Heartbreak Hotel” are just a few of the classic Kelly Price songs that make up our ultimate R&B collection. The veteran singer has established herself in the industry since she first laid the background vocals on Biggie’s classic “Mo’ Money, Mo’ Problems.” Since those hits, Kelly has sustained a noble career, staying true to herself and her sound, advice given to her by none-other than Whitney Houston. (OK, we’ll stop name dropping now).

Her robust voice and longevity in the industry landed her on TVOne’s “R&B Divas” where we got an intimate view of her personal life. Kelly’s strong personality didn’t earn many praises, but the powerful songstress hasn’t let it break her. She’s back with a new single “It’s My Time” and we’re totally feeling it. Kelly stopped by our offices to perform the upbeat track and chat with us about her stint on “R&B Divas” and new projects. She even revealed to us that she’d do another reality show.

Find out what Kelly had to say, above. And stay tuned because there’s more to come!

MUST READ: Nicci Gilbert Defends Fellow Diva Kelly Price: ‘I Know What It Feels Like’

MUST READ:‘R&B Divas’ Of ATL Reveal Lessons Learned & Share Advice To New Cast Members [EXCLUSIVE]

Photos: ‘R&B Divas’ season 2 reunion taping
0 photos

Kelly Price On ‘R&B Divas’ Fallout: There Were A Lot Of Regretful Moments’ [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Kelly Price , r&b Divas

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close