Are Sherri Shepherd & Lamar Sally Having Trouble In Paradise?

It looks like Sherri Shepherd and Lamar Sally’s three-year marriage may be coming to an end. Word on the street is “The View” host and her 6-foot-6 hubby are currently going through a legal separation.

According to the New York Post, Sherri is telling friends that the union is in serious trouble. “Reps for Shepherd, as well as her manager Darris Hatch, did not comment last night despite numerous requests from Page Six,” the site reports. There’s no word on what is behind the alleged break-up, but “a very close family insider told MailOnline that infidelity could be the reason for Ms Shepherd’s relationship woes this time around.”

The lovebirds, who met through their mutual friend Niecy Nash, dated for one year before tying the knot.

The 47-year-old’s first marriage to Jeff Tarpley ended in 2009 after she discovered he was having an affair.

We hope Sherri and Sal can work things out! They’re just so cute together.

