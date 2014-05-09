Johnny Manziel Gets Drafted Late, Twitter Lets Him Have It With #BeforeManzielGetsDrafted

The Jacksonville Jaguars shocked the NFL draft when they drafted Central Florida quarterback Blake Bortles with the No. 3 pick last night. It was speculated by football analysts that former Texas A&M Quarterback Johnny Manziel would be drafted in the top three draft picks, but in a shocking move the Jacksonville Jaguars went in a different direction. When NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced Blake Bortles name the only thing he could do was stare into the cameras in disbelief and sipped his water.

Making the situation a little more awkward, Manziel’s draft table was positioned next to the entrance to the stage. When the camera’s catch the moment Manziel looked straight ahead and continued to sip his water. Once draft picks continued to be called during the night, Twitter created a hashtag #BeforeManzielGetsDrafted. Berating the QB on several situations that will happen before he gets.

Luckily for Manziel was finally drafted by the Cleveland Browns as the #22 pick with a trade from the Philadelphia Eagles. The Browns had a chance at the QB during two other picks but went with other players. Manziel was the first college player to win the Heisman Trophy as a Freshman, leading the Aggies to a 20-6 record during his time as the starting QB. However in the Twitter universe, all the accolades that came with Johnny didnt matter. Let’s take a look to see what Twitter had to say about the Browns QB before he was selected.

Nike Air Yeezy 3s will come out #BeforeManzielGetsDrafted — SneakerNews.com (@sneakernews) May 9, 2014

“@malcrealtalk: Kobe Bryant will look to pass #BeforeManzielGetsDrafted“stoooooopppppp iiiittttt lmaooooo — Slade Wilson (@UnCut_Kelo) May 9, 2014

The trix rabbit is gonna get some yogurt #BeforeManzielGetsDrafted — OfficialAlecPhillips (@alecphillips24) May 9, 2014

Brett Farve will come out of retirement #BeforeManzielGetsDrafted — Joshua Story (@JoshuaTimTebow) May 9, 2014