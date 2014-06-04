CLOSE
Destiny’s Child Reunites: Beyonce & Kelly Appear In Michelle’s Gospel Video

Despite what you may think about Beyonce, she, Kelly and Michelle (the members of Destiny’s Child) are really friends. We know, we know…it’s hard to grasp the concept that Bey’s besties aren’t exactly on her level of stardom, but it’s clear she loves them none-the-less. To further prove how much of a friend she is, and just well…be a friend, Bey reunited with the girls on the set of Michelle’s shoot to show her support for her solo Gospel debut “Say Yes.”

“We heard all this commotion going on while we were filming. We filmed at somebody’s house and they probably got excited and called their cousins and friends and, next thing you know, the whole town was on one street,” Michelle revealed to The Hollywood Reporter.

They could be talking about this mob of people who camped outside to see Beyonce drive by.“@beyonce is in MAPLEWOOD! I f*ckin love my town yo!!!!!! My life is complete ! I saw the queen,” a lucky fan wrote.

The fan captured this photo,

And look at that, Michelle is in the middle! Is it too early to ask about a reunion?

In case you were living under a rock, better yet in the endless abyss of a black hole, you missed Beyonce's Super Bowl performance, which included a medley of her best hits like, "Love On Top" and "Crazy In Love." King Bey also brought out her fellow band members from her girl group days, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams for some good old fashioned Destiny's Child reminiscing. Must Read: Brandy: “I Had To Tell [Whitney] To Chill Out, I Was Irritated” [EXCLUSIVE] While I screamed from the top of my lungs throughout the entire performance, by the end, I was left wanting more. After chatting with many of you, I realized that you also wanted more. Here's the thing guys--it wasn't a Beyonce concert, contrary to popular belief. Beyonce served up a full half time performance, but because she's Bey, we wanted more. Here's a list of the songs we wished Beyonce and Destiny's Child would have sang. Follow HelloBeautiful On Twitter! https://twitter.com/HelloBeautiful/status/253574724435726336 More On The Super Bowl: #BeyonceBowl: The 10 Best Beyonce Super Bowl Half Time Tweets #TeamBeautiful Sounds Off On ‘Racist’ Volkswagen Super Bowl Commercial

 

Destiny’s Child Reunites: Beyonce & Kelly Appear In Michelle’s Gospel Video was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

