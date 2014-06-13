50 Cent hasn’t been having the best month so far. He embarrassed himself at a baseball game, and his album sales for Animal Ambition were low. But things are finally looking up for the rapper/business man. Listen to the audio player to hear 50 Cent’s good news in this edition of Hip Hop Spot!

Follow @RickeySmiley

Click here for more music news in Hip-Hop Spot and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

RELATED: Why Did 50 Cent Get Pulled Over By The Police?

RELATED: 50 Cent Reacts To His Awful First Pitch At Citi Field [VIDEO]

RELATED: 50 Cent’s Baby Mama Says He Was Physically Abusive In Front Of Their Kids

Your browser does not support iframes.

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

How 50 Cent Turned Bad News Into Good News [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Headkrack Posted June 13, 2014

Also On Hot 107.9: