Did Ciara Post Sexy Photos To Get Back At Future? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Ciara recently posted some sexy pics of her post baby body, but did she have a motive? Listen to Gary’s Tea to hear if she really posted the pics to get her baby daddy Future back!

There's something so intimate and sexy about dancing for your man. Staring in his eyes while you contort your body in sensual positions always sends shivers down their spine. Ciara has become the poster woman for steamy choreography. Her video "Body Party" is like an instructional for performing the act. We've looked to Cici to help us put together a list of dance moves to incorporate into your next routine! You can find them in her videos "Promise," "Body Party," "Love, Sex & Magic," and "Ride." MUST READ: Ciara Releases Risqué ‘Body Party’ Cover & Full Song + 15 Of Her Sexiest GIFS MUST READ: Ciara’s “Body Party”: 5 Reasons Future Is Winning [PHOTOS] Like HelloBeautiful on Facebook to stay on top of your favorite black celebrities: [ione_facebook_like_box url_segment=hellobeautifulofficial height="260"]

Did Ciara Post Sexy Photos To Get Back At Future? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

