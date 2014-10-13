Whether you think Iggy Azalea is hard or not, she proved she kind of is. Listen to this edition of Hip Hop Spot to hear her go off on this man who followed her into a grocery store!

Text GOSSIP To 71007

To Get The Hottest Gossip Daily!

Reply Help for Help; STOP RICKEY to Cancel; STOP to End All. Msg&Data Rates May Apply. 5 msgs/wk

Click here for more music news in Hip-Hop Spot and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

RELATED: Is This Why Iggy Azalea Married This Black Man? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Did Iggy Azalea Sign Her Body Away? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Is Iggy Azalea Struggling To Keep Up With Her Fake Rap Voice? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

How Iggy Azalea Proved She Can Get Gangsta [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com