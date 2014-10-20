CLOSE
ALBUM LIVESTREAM: Listen To Lil’ Mo’s ‘The Scarlet Letter’ Before It Drops! [EXCLUSIVE]

Lil' Mo - The Scarlet Letter Album Cover

Lil’ Mo has kept us jamming over the years with notable hits like “Superwoman,” “Hot Boyz” and “Put It One Me”… and now the R&B Diva has a new single and album, “The Scarlet Letter,” to add to her impressive discography. Her fifth studio album doesn’t drop until October 27, but you can hear it first right here!

The pint sized diva’s powerful vocals are fluid throughout the new project.  If you loved her debut disc “Based On A True Story,” you’ll appreciate the upbeat lover’s tales on the new album, which features the buzz-worthy hit single “Should’ve Never Let You Go. 

And since we’re such Lil’ Mo fans (we still can’t help but sing along when we hear “Baby/they can’t/play you/cause I’ll save you with my super powers”) we’re delighted to present an exclusive livestream of Mo’s new music. Listen to “The Scarlet Letter” below:

Pre-order “Scarlet Letter,” here.

