Rickey Smiley Morning Show
T.I. Discusses His New Project With Kevin Hart That Could Make Comedy History [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

T.I. isn’t just a rapper or reality TV star. You’ve also seen him show off his acting skills in films like “ATL” and “Takers.” Well, he’s headed back to the big screen for a new film starring Kevin Hart and Will Ferrell. Watch our exclusive interview below as he talks to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” about why this film will make comedic history!

T.I. Discusses His New Project With Kevin Hart That Could Make Comedy History [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

