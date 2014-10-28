T.I. isn’t just a rapper or reality TV star. You’ve also seen him show off his acting skills in films like “ATL” and “Takers.” Well, he’s headed back to the big screen for a new film starring Kevin Hart and Will Ferrell. Watch our exclusive interview below as he talks to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” about why this film will make comedic history!

Text GOSSIP To 71007

To Get The Hottest Tea Daily!

Reply Help for Help; STOP GOSSIP to Cancel; STOP to End All. Msg&Data Rates May Apply. 5 msgs/wk

Get more celebrity interviews here and tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

RELATED: T.I. Explains Why He Performed In Africa Despite Ebola Crisis [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: What Did T.I. Really Say To Snoop To Get Him To Apologize To Iggy? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: T.I. Does Hilarious Impression Of Joseline Hernandez! [VIDEO]

RELATED: Have T.I. And Tiny Called It Quits For Real This Time?

RELATED: T.I. Says His New Cartoon Is This Generation’s “Fat Albert” [VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

T.I. Discusses His New Project With Kevin Hart That Could Make Comedy History [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com