Does Iggy Azalea Have Competition From Another Australian Rapper? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Iggy Azalea

A lot of people have strong opinions about Iggy Azalea, and now Rah Digga is speaking out on how she feels about the Australian rapper. Listen to the Front Page to hear her discuss why she’ll never be able to take her seriously. Plus, find out which Australian rapper Rah rocks with that could be Iggy’s real competition!

Does Iggy Azalea Have Competition From Another Australian Rapper? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Chelsea Jane , Front Page , Iggy Azalea , Rah Digga

