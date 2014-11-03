Joke Of The Day: Why Did The Boss Yell At The Employee? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Why did the boss yell at the employee? Listen to the audio player to find out in Rock-T‘s Joke Of The Day!
Text GOSSIP To 71007
To Get The Hottest Gossip Daily!
Reply Help for Help; STOP RICKEY to Cancel; STOP to End All. Msg&Data Rates May Apply. 5 msgs/wk
Click here for more jokes and listen weekdays to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” from 6-10am EST!
RELATED: Top 10 Horrible Bosses From TV And Film
RELATED: Horrible Bosses Is A Joy Ride & Utterly Hilarious
RELATED: “Horrible Bosses” Gets A Sequel
It's Rock-T The Sports Genius! [PHOTOS]
It's Rock-T The Sports Genius! [PHOTOS]
1. DC Young Fly Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:iOne/RSMS 1 of 21
2. Keke Palmer and Cory Hardrict Visit The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:iOne/RSMS 2 of 21
3. Kandi Burruss Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show3 of 21
4. Ne-Yo Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show4 of 21
5. Affion Crockett and Will Packer Visit The Rickey Smiley Morning Show5 of 21
6. Rae Sremmurd Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show6 of 21
7. Kendrick Lamar Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:iOne/RSMS 7 of 21
8. Mary J Blige Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:iOne/RSMS 8 of 21
9. Tameka Raymond Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:iOne/RSMS 9 of 21
10. Elle Varner Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:iOne/RSMS 10 of 21
11. Jennifer Hudson Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show11 of 21
12. Columbus Short Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:iOne 12 of 21
13. Michelle Williams Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show13 of 21
14. Big Sean Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show14 of 21
15. Lala and Terrance J Visit The Rickey Smiley Morning Show15 of 21
16. Claudia Jordan Joins The Rickey Smiley Morning Show16 of 21
17. Wiz Khalifa Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show17 of 21
18. Little Women Of LA Visit The Rickey Smiley Morning Show18 of 21
19. Taraji P. Henson VIsits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show19 of 21
20. Momma Dee Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show20 of 21
21. Rock-T with KeKe Wyatt21 of 21
Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!
Joke Of The Day: Why Did The Boss Yell At The Employee? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com