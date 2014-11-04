CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kelly Rowland In Labor?

0 reads
Leave a comment

Kelly Rowland’s trainer spilled the beans that Kelly and hubby were expecting a baby this week.  Well sources say they were spotted at Lenox hospital in New York in preparations for a new baby boy!

Mommy Motivation: A Timeline Of Kelly Rowland's Baby Bump

8 photos Launch gallery

Mommy Motivation: A Timeline Of Kelly Rowland's Baby Bump

Continue reading Mommy Motivation: A Timeline Of Kelly Rowland’s Baby Bump

Mommy Motivation: A Timeline Of Kelly Rowland's Baby Bump

Kelly Rowland , Kelly Rowland baby

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close