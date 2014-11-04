Paternity Results: Everest College Student Gets Knocked Up By Her Professor?! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

A student at Everest college is joining the show today to find out the paternity of her baby, Indigo Renae. Her boyfriend believes it’s his, until he finds out his girl has been smashing her professor! Listen to the audio player to hear the results, and why she’s been getting all those good grades in this crazy edition of Paternity Test Tuesday!

Hear more paternity results right here and tune in every Tuesday for Paternity Test Tuesdays live!

