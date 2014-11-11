Why People Don’t Like Nicki Minaj’s “Only” Video [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Nicki Minaj‘s “Only” might be hot, but people aren’t liking this lyric video she just put out. Listen to the Front Page to hear Headkrack explain why!

