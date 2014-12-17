The holiday season isn’t only a time for fellowship and family, it’s also a time to enjoy some of your favorite pastimes. Each Christmas, the NBA loads up the schedule to feature the biggest stars in the game of basketball, and this year is no different.

Slated to appear on the 25th day of December are the following:

12pm ET – Wizards vs. Knicks on ESPN

2:30pm – Thunder vs. Spurs on ABC

5pm – Cavs vs. Heat on ABC

8pm – Lakers vs. Bulls on TNT

10:30pm – Warriors vs. Clippers on TNT

While each of these match-ups should provide for an action-packed day of basketball entertainment, the day’s most intriguing contest may be at the five o’clock hour, as LeBron James faces off against his old mates. Additionally, the league will be rolling out special game-day uniforms for the participating squads, which can be found in the new “NBA Christmas Gifts” campaign.

Take a look at the promo below, and try not to be the one left in the cold with #NoGifts. Get your special addition jerseys at the NBA Store, today!

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!

The @NBA Readies Their Holiday Schedule With New #Gifts Campaign [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

@TheKidSkoob Posted December 17, 2014

Also On Hot 107.9: