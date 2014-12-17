CLOSE
The @NBA Readies Their Holiday Schedule With New #Gifts Campaign [VIDEO]

NBA Christmas Jerseys

 

The holiday season isn’t only a time for fellowship and family, it’s also a time to enjoy some of your favorite pastimes. Each Christmas, the NBA loads up the schedule to feature the biggest stars in the game of basketball, and this year is no different.

 

Slated to appear on the 25th day of December are the following:

12pm ETWizards vs. Knicks on ESPN

2:30pmThunder vs. Spurs on ABC

5pmCavs vs. Heat on ABC

8pmLakers vs. Bulls on TNT

10:30pmWarriors vs. Clippers on TNT

While each of these match-ups should provide for an action-packed day of basketball entertainment, the day’s most intriguing contest may be at the five o’clock hour, as LeBron James faces off against his old mates. Additionally, the league will be rolling out special game-day uniforms for the participating squads, which can be found in the new “NBA Christmas Gifts” campaign.

Take a look at the promo below, and try not to be the one left in the cold with #NoGifts. Get your special addition jerseys at the NBA Store, today!

